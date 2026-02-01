Close Menu
    Hamburg Reach Agreement To Sign Nigerian Forward On Loan

    Nigerian winger Philip Otele will join Bundesliga club Hamburg SV on loan from Swiss outfit, Basel for the remainder of the season, reports Completesports.com.

    Hamburg and Basel have reached full agreement on the deal, according Sky Sport transfer expert, Florian Plettenberg.

    The loan deal include an option to buy at the end of the season.

    Otele will undergo his medicals today, with an official announcement expected later.

    The Nigerian has caught the eye with his impressive performances since arriving Basel from UAE club Al Wehda in January 2025.

    The 26-year-old has registered five goals, and two assists in 20 league appearances for Basel this season.

    He was previously linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, Celtic, and Lazio.

