Onyeka Agrees Loan Move To Coventry City

Frank Onyeka will join Sky Bet Championship club Coventry on loan for the remainder of the season, reports Completesports.com.

According to reliable transfer market, Fabrizio Romano, all parties have agreed to the switch.

“Frank Onyeka to Coventry City from Brentford, deal agreed between all parties and here we go!,Romano wrote on X.

“Loan with view to permanent move in the summer.”

Onyeka has struggled for regular playing time with Brentford this season.

The Nigeria international made nine appearances across all competitions for the London club.

The Nigeria international was also linked with a move to Birmingham City, Sheffield United, and Valencia.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan with Bundesliga club Augsburg.

By Adeboye Amosu





