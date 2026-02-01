Close Menu
    Madueke Awarded Arsenal’s Second Goal In 4-0 Win Vs Leeds

    James Agberebi
    Madueke

    Noni Madueke has been awarded Arsenal’s second goal in their 4-0 win at Leeds United on Saturday.

    This was confirmed, in a statement, by the organisers of the English topflight the Premier League.

    The goal was initially given as an own goal by Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who parried Madueke’s corner kick into the back of his own net.

    But the Premier League’s Goal Accreditation Panel has now confirmed it has been credited to Madueke.

    This means Madueke has now opened his Premier League goals account for the Gunners.

    The former Chelsea winger also provided the assist for Arsenal’s opening goal against Leeds scored by Martin Zubimendi.

    Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus got Arsenal’s third and fourth goals respectively.


    James Agberebi

    James Agberebi

