Ryan Alebiosu Suffers Another Injury

Blackburn Rovers head coach Valerin Ismael has provided an injury update on Ryan Alebiosu, reports Completesports.com.

The right-back came off with a hamstring injury at half time during Blackburn Rovers’ defeat against Hull City on Saturday.

Ismael stated that Alebiosu will be assessed in the coming days to ascertain the severity of the injury.

“He (Alebiosu) has a hamstring problem so we need to assess him,” Ismael stated.

“Hopefully he’s not that bad, but let’s see how it goes. We need to assess him and there can be more information in a couple of days.”

It would be recalled that the 22-year-old also sustained an injury at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations last month.

The injury limited the defender to one appearance for Nigeria at the competition.

By Adeboye Amosu



