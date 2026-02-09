U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Head To Dakar Tuesday For Senegal Return Leg

Nigeria’s Falconets will travel to Dakar on Tuesday for the second leg of their 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Senegal, reports Completesports.com.

Moses Aduku’s side won the first leg 1-0 at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta last Saturday.

Kindness Ifeanyi scored the winning goal in the 51st minute.

The early arrival in Dakar will give the Falconets adequate time to prepare for the crucial second leg tie.

The encounter will hold in Dakar on Saturday.

The winner will face either Guinea-Bissau or Malawi in the final qualifying round.

Malawi held Guinea-Bissau to a 1-1 draw in the first leg last weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu



