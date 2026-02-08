U-20 WWCQ: We’ll Fight to Protect Our Advantage — Falconets Coach Aduku

Falconets head coach Moses Aduku has said his team will fight hard to secure a place in the final qualifying round of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria defeated Senegal 1-0 in a keenly contested encounter at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Saturday.

Substitute Kindness Ifeanyi scored the winning goal for the hosts from a header in the 50th minute.

A draw will be enough for the Falconets to scale through to the final round.

Aduku stated that they will put a solid plan in place for the second leg.

Aduku On Plan For Second Leg

“We are not going there to sit back and defend,that would be dangerous. We will do our best to score first, and then build on that,”Aduku told a press conference.

“They (Senegal) fought well, but we know we have the quality to beat them. It will be the same thing in the second leg.”

On First Leg Win

Reflecting on his team’s performance, Aduku praised his players for fighting hard to win the game.

“It was a tough one for us, but the good thing is that we have the advantage going into the second leg,” Aduku added.

“I must commend my players for their performance because they fought hard for this win.

“We will now settle down, and prepare for the second leg. It is important to double our effort in the second leg.”

The reverse fixture will hold in Dakar on Saturday, 14 December.

By Adeboye Amosu



