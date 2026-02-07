U-20 WWCQ: Senegal Captain Targets Home Revenge Over Falconets

Senegal captain Adji Ndiaye believed the Lionesses can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup despite the defeat to Nigeria’s Falconets, reports Completesports.com.

Mbayang Thiam’s side lost 1-0 to the Falconets in the first leg of their third qualifying round contest at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Saturday night.

The Senegalese put up a strong showing in the first half, and came closing to scoring twice.

They however conceded early in the second half, with Ndiaye making a number of vital saves to keep her team in the game.

The shot stopper stated that they will fight to beat their opponent at home.

“We played against Nigeria in 2022, and we know how solid they are. They have good players, and are experienced,”Ndiaye said after the game.

“It’s still an open contest, we are still in it. There is a still chance to qualify, and we will give our best at home.”

The reverse fixture will hold in Dakar next week Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu



