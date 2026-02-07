U-20 WWCQ: Senegal Coach Rues Loss to Falconets, Targets Second-Leg Comeback

Senegal head coach Mbayang Thiam has reacted to his team’s defeat to the Falconets, reports Completesports.com.

The Lionesses fell 1-0 to Moses Aduku’s side in the first leg of their 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup third qualifying round tie at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Saturday.

Substitute Kindness Ifeanyi netted the winning goal for Nigeria six minutes after the break.

Thiam expressed disappointment with the defeat, but is confident of a turnaround in the second leg.

“It’s a defeat, we are not disappointed, but the good thing is that we still have the second leg.

“We are going to prepare well like we did for the the first leg. We will do our best to motivate the girls to go all out for it.

“Qualifying for us is still possible, and everything will be decided in Dakar.”

By Adeboye Amosu in Abeokuta



