U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Secure Slim First-Leg Advantage Against Senegal

Nigeria’s Falconets defeated Senegal 1-0 in the first leg of their 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup third qualifying round tie in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Nigeria dominated the opening exchanges with Kafayat Mafisere having his goal bound effort blocked by Adama Diouf after four minutes.

Senegal grew into the game, and came close to scoring four minutes later through Aissatou Ndiaye, but was denied by a smart Christiana Uzoma’s save.

The Falconets created a couple of half chances through Shakirat Moshood, and Mafisere as they searched for the opening goal.

Moshood was particularly impressive on the left-wing causing problems for the Senegalese defence.

Senegal defender, Khady Thiandoume received the first booking of the game in the 20th minute for a rash tackle on Janet Akekoromowei.

Moshood had an effort saved by Adji Ndiaye three minutes after the half hour mark.

Forward Ramotalahi Kareem also wasted another chance three minutes later.

Nigeria lost Akekoromowei to a serious injury four minutes before the break.

Akekoromowei was replaced by Folajimi Olabiyi.

Chiamaka Ezekwugo cleared off the line to prevent Senegal from taking the lead late in the first half.

Falconets head coach, Moses Aduku made double substitutions after the break, with Favour Nkwocha and Chinanza Ifeanyi replacing Taiwo Afolabi and Kareem.

Ifeanyi scored the winning goal for the Falconets in the 50th minute with a superb header from Moshood’s corner.

Senegal head coach, Mbayang Thiam responded by making two substitutions.

Seynabou Mbengue took the place of Mariama Tasty, while Aissatou Sagna replaced Marie Sarr.

Ifeanyi missed a glorious chance to double Nigeria’s lead in the 63rd.

The striker was teed up by Moshood by failed to divert her shot on target.

The Bayelsa Queens striker missed another good chance two minutes later.

The impressive Moshood was replaced by Chisom Nwachukwu 13 minutes from time.

Nigeria failed to double their lead, and will head into the second leg with the slim advantage.

The return leg will hold in Dakar next week Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu in Abeokuta



