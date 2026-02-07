U-20 WWCQ: Aduku To Unleash Akekoromowei, Moshood Against Free- Scoring Senegal

Falconets head coach Moses Aduku will be counting on key players, Janet Akekoromowei, Shakirat Moshood, and Ramotallah Kareem to help his side achieve victory against Senegal, Completesports.com reports.

Aduku’s side will be up against their fellow West Africans at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Saturday (today).

Akekoromowei was top scorer in the Nigeria Women Football League, NWFL, last season.

The forward’s physical presence and attacking intelligence will be vital for the Falconets against the Senegalese.

Kareem is known for her pace and creativity in midfield, while Moshood’s composure and work rate is expected to add balance to the team.

The likes of captain Joy Igbokwe, Taiwo Afolabi, and Farida Abdulwahab are also expected to start the game.

The Falconets will be without key defenders Oluchi Ohaegbulem and Mistura Yusuf, but they have adequate cover to deal with the duo’s absence.

Another reliable defender, Hannah Ayoade Ibrahim has recovered from illness, and is available for selection.

By Adeboye Amosu in Abeokuta



