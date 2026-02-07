Marco Silva Reveals Reason For Benching Bassey Since AFCON Return

Fulham boss Marco Silva has explained why Calvin Bassey has not been getting playing time since his return from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

​Bassey has been a key performer Fulham for the past two campaigns and was even named the club’s best player last season.

​In the first part of this season Bassey was impressive following his solid partnership with Joachim Andersen at center-back.

However, he had to link up with Nigeria’s Super Eagles for the AFCON where he was outstanding.

While there were fears his absence would be deeply felt, that was not the case, as the Cottagers went on a good run of form.

Jorge ​Cuenca, who replaced him, performed really well and has gone on to develop a strong understanding with Andersen.

​Despite Cuenca’s superb form, it was believed Bassey would reclaim his starting role once he returned from international duties.

​Surprisingly, it was not the case as Bassey has not started a single game for the London club.

In the first match for which he was available — against Brighton — he remained on the bench for the full 90 minutes.

​Then, against Manchester United last weekend, Bassey saw just five minutes of action.

​Bassey’s continued bench role has raised questions and he was quizzed about the move during recent press conference.

​While acknowledging Bassey’s quality, Silva noted that he has continued to start Cuenca due to the Spaniard’s impressive displays.

He also posited that maintaining this lineup is important to foster healthy competition among his players.

“It’s a great thing for the team. I am the first one praising Calvin’s impact at the club, a great, great centre back. Huge potential to keep growing,” Silva said (via freelance reporter with Fulham Jack Kelly).

“Cuenca has stepped in and shown his qualities. It’s a competition, Cuenca knows the pro he’s up against.”

Meanwhile, Fulham’s next game is against Everton at Craven Cottage on Sunday, and it is unknown if Silva will stick with Cuenca or reinstate Bassey into the back four.



