Lookman To Face Yamal, Lewandowski As Atletico Draw Barcelona In Copa del Rey Semi-finals

Ademola Lookman and his Atletico Madrid teammates will take on Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Atletico Madrid confirmed the last four pairing on Friday.

The Madrid giants will host Barcelona in the first leg billed for February 10th, 11th or 12th at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

While the second leg will hold on March 3rd, 4th or 5th at the Camp Nou.

To get to the semi-finals, Atletico Madrid thrashed Real Betis 5-0 with Lookman scoring and providing an assist on his debut.

The 2024 African Player of the Year joined Atletico from Atalanta in the January transfer window.

By James Agberebi



