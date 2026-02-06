Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Copa del Rey: It’s A Dream Start –Lookman Reacts After Scoring Debut Goal Vs Real Betis

    Austin Akhilomen

    Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has expressed delight to have scored his debut goal for Atletico Madrid in Thursday’s Copa del Rey against Real Betis.

    The Nigerian international, who recently joined the Spanish club from Atalanta during the January transfer window, wasted no time announcing his arrival by scoring the third goal in Atletico Madrid’s 5-0 win in the quarter-finals.

    Speaking after the game, the former African Footballer of the Year winner stated that it’s a dream start for him to have scored in his first game.

    Read Also:Copa Del Rey: Lookman Marks Atletico Debut With Goal, Assist In 5-0 Quarter-final Win Vs Betis

    “I’m very happy. Everyone has been great with me. It’s a dream start.” 🗣️ “That happiness makes me wanna work hard and perform for this amazing club.”

    “Very proud, very happy for my debut, especially for the performance of the team. The team, everyone in the dressing room welcomed me in a very affectionate way,” said Lookman after the game.

    “They made it easy for me. That’s why I’m very happy. I’ll try to be regular in the season. Everyone works hard. There are things that can be improved, but my intention is to continue working to improve, which is the important thing.”


    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

