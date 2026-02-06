Lookman Will Make Us Better –Atletico Coach, Simeone

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has said Nigeria international Ademola Lookman will make his team better.

Lookman marked his debut for Atletico with a goal and an assist, in their 5-0 win at Real Betis in the Copa Del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday.

The Nigeria international, who joined the Madrid giants from Atalanta in the winter transfer, got the third goal and set up Antoine Griesmann for the fourth goal.

When asked if Lookman would need an adaptation period, Simeone, quoted by Into The Calderon, said: “He’s a big lad, he’s already 28 years old, he came to help us, and we hope to help him too so that he can continue to grow.

“He has different qualities to the players we have, and he will make us better.”

On the feeling after a big win:“The team played very well. Betis had started well, but the goal from a set piece gave us confidence in our game. With a lot of hard work and quality play, we were able to maintain that level in the first half.”

He added:“There were important things. The team has been playing important matches, and the goal puts us in a better position. In the second half, we continued with better intentions. This isn’t stopping. We need to rest quickly because we’re playing on Sunday.”



