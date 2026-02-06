EXCLUSIVE: Senegal Can’t Stop Our World Cup Ambition — Falconets Captain Igbokwe

Falconets captain Joy Igbokwe is in buoyant mood ahead of the team’s home clash with Senegal, reports Completesports.com.

Nigeria, and Senegal will clash in the first leg of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup third qualifying round contest at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Saturday.

Moses Aduku’s side have consistently played at the World Cup, and are determined to make it to Poland 2026, according to Igbokwe.

Igbokwe Sure Of Victory

“It’s our ambition to qualify for the World Cup again, and I don’t see the Senegalese stopping us, even though we are not going underrate them,”Igbokwe told Compoletesports.com.

“We have put in a lot of hard work to get to this stage, and we can’t afford to throw everything away now.It is also important for us not to disappoint the fans,who have so much faith in us.

“We just hope that they will come out in large in numbers to support us like they did in our previous games.”

The Falconets defeated Rwanda 4-0 on aggregate in the previous round, while Senegal prevailed over Algeria.

The winner on aggregate will advance to the final qualifying round, where Guinea-Bissau or Malawi await for a ticket to Poland 2026.

By Adeboye Amosu in Abeokuta



