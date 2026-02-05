Copa Del Rey: Lookman Marks Atletico Debut With Goal, Assist In 5-0 Qiarter-final Win Vs Betis

Ademola Lookman made the perfect start as an Atletico Madrid player, as he scored and bagged an assist in the club’s 5-0 win against Real Betis in the Copa Del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday.

Lookman only joined Atletico Madrid from Serie A club Atalanta a few days ago in the winter transfer window.

Despite just joining the club Diego Simeone named Lookman in his starting line-up for the knockout encounter with Betis.

Lookman got Atletico’s third goal in the 37th minute, as he received a pass off a counter-attack, beat two of his markers inside the box before firing past the keeper.

He then set up French forward Antoine Griezmann for the fourth goal in the 67th minute.

David Hancko had broken the deadlock on 12 minutes, Giuliano Simeone made it 2-0 in the 30th minute while Thiago Almada completed the rout by grabbing the fifth goal with seven minutes left to play.



