Shorunmu Backs Nwabali’s Decision To Leave Chippa United

Former Nigerian goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu has lauded the decision of Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali to end his contract with Chippa United in South Africa.



The 29-year-old joined Chippa United from Katsina United in the NPFL in 2022 and made about 70 appearances for the club.



Reacting to the development, Shorunmu in chat with Footy Africa, stated that there is no better time to leave Chippa United than now.



He also urged the agent to secure the right deal for the Nigerian international that will make him a better goalkeeper.

“It is a good one for himself he agent doing to make another deal. If he feels this is the right time for him to leave the club, then I will support him.



“About the deal, it is good for him and I hope he ends somewhere he can shine and show what he can do.



“Whichever place he goes, I am sure he will shine and do well, but it depends on him. He has served Chippa United well, and if he feels the time is right for him to move, then that is cool.



“I hope the agent he is working with can get him a good deal because he is a good goalkeeper and our number one. He is a good goalkeeper who can keep getting better, as we have seen.”



