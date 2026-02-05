EXCLUSIVE: Falconets Coach Aduku Speaks On Preparation For Senegal Clash, Grooming Players For Super Falcons

Falconets head coach Moses Aduku has expressed his team’s readiness for the clash with Senegal’s Lionesses de la Téranga.

Nigeria will take on their fellow West Africans in the first leg of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup third qualifying round contest on Saturday.

The encounter will hold at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta.

The Falconets camped in Abuja for several weeks, before moving to Ibadan where they defeated Nigeria Women Football League, NWFL, side, FC Robo 2-1 in a keenly contested friendly.

Aduku thanked the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, for putting up a good plan for the team.

Aduku On Preparation

“It has been a good preparation for us, right from Abuja, to Ibadan, and now here in Abeokuta. The players have responded well, and have been disciplined,” Aduku told Completesports.com.

“We also want to thank the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, for putting in a proper plan in place for us prepare for this game.

” The girls are good to go, they want to make a statement by putting up a good performance on Saturday.”

On Readiness For Senegal Clash

Nigeria defeated Rwanda 4-0 on aggregate in the second round.

Aduku’s side won 1-0 in Kigali, before claiming a 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture.

The gaffer stated that they are looking forward to the game against Senegal with confidence.

“We are very ready for the game . We are looking forward to the game against Senegal on Saturday,” Aduku added.

“It’s another step for us to qualify for the World Cup, and we want to achieve victory like we did against Rwanda.

On Senegal’s Team

“We are privileged to get the clips from their games against Algeria. Both home and away, we studied it very well, to know their strengths, and weaknesses,” he stated.

“We know what to expect from them, and we will give our best to make sure we come out with a win in both legs.

“First, we have to concentrate on the first leg. It is important to get a good result which will make the second leg easier for us.”

Grooming Players For Falcons

A numbers players including Asisat Oshoala, and Rasheedat Ajibade have graduated from the Falconets to the Super Falcons.

Aduku s is keen to groom the next set of stars that will play for the 10-time African champions in future.

“We have some of them who have already played for the Super Falcons. Afolabi, Kafayat, and some others. We have a lot of prospects in the team. We will keep working hard to discover more,” Aduku declared.

By Adeboye Amosu in Abeokuta



