U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Land In Abeokuta For Senegal Showdown

Nigeria’s Falconets arrived Abeokuta on Wednesday night ahead of their clash with the Lionesses de Téranga of Senegal, reports Completesports.com.

The 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup third round, first leg qualifying match will hold at Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Saturday.

Moses Aduku’s side arrived in Ibadan on Monday, 27 January from Abuja, to intensify preparations for the crucial fixture.

They were initially expected to host the Senegalese at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasinga, Ibadan.

The encounter was however moved to Abeokuta due to the poor state of the stadium’s playing surface.

The Falconets will hold their first training in Abeokuta on Thursday.

The winner on aggregate will confront the winner of the Guinea Bissau/Malawi fixture for a place at the final tournament in Poland later this year.

By Adeboye Amosu



