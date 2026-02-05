Nwabali Leaves Chippa United After Four Years

Chippa United have announced the departure of Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, Completesports.com.

Nwabali requested to Ieave the club, according to the South African outfit.

The Chilli Boys thanked the Nigeria international for his professionalism during his time at the club.

”Chippa United Football Club confirms that Stanley Nwabali has formally submitted a request to depart club. After careful consideration, the club has agreed to grant his release,” reads the statement.

“We would like to sincerely thank Stanley Nwabali for the years of service, commitment, and professionalism he has shown during his time at Chippa United Football Club,” the statement continued. “His contribution to the club will always be appreciated. The club wishes Stanley every success in the next chapter of his career and in all his future endeavours.”

The 29-year-old joined Chippa United in 2022 from Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, side Katsina United.

He made 76 appearances for the Chilli Boys, keeping 25 clean sheets.

By Adeboye Amosu



