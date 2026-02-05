NPFL: Agbim Hails League Leadership, Cites Improved Quality And EPL Fixture Alignment

Chigozie Agbim, a former Super Eagles goalkeeper, has showered praise on the leadership of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) for what he described as significant improvements in Nigeria’s top-flight league, Completesports.com reports.

The 41-year-old shot-stopper, who won a bronze medal with the home-based Super Eagles at the 2014 African Nations Championship (CHAN) and was also part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, said the smooth parallel running of the NPFL is evidence that the organisers are firmly in control.

NPFL: Parallel League Calendar Shows Organisers Are in Control

Agbim told Completesports.com that the league’s ability to run seamlessly alongside top European competitions reflects proper planning and organisation.

“I occasionally go to the stadium to watch league matches,” Agbim said when Completesports.com spoke to him on Thursday morning.

“I was at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Sunday to watch Rangers battle Kano Pillars, and I must say I’ve been noticing great improvements in the league.”

Fans Returning As Matchday Experience Improves — Agbim

According to the former Rangers International, Gombe United and Warri Wolves goalkeeper, improved organisation has contributed to a steady return of fans to stadiums across the country.

“For instance, spectators are trooping back into the stadiums to watch games. And of course, it is the spectators that make football exciting and television-friendly,” he noted.

“You look at the quality of play and you say ‘wow’. It’s good, and I’m sure this will attract investors to the league.”

NPFL: EPL Fixture Alignment Boosts Visibility And Interest

Agbim further explained that NPFL organisers may have found a lasting solution to poor spectatorship by aligning league fixtures with those of the English Premier League (EPL).

“While I was at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium watching Rangers versus Kano Pillars on Matchday 24, football fans in England were also watching EPL Matchday 24 games,” Agbim added.

“This weekend, NPFL Matchday 25 will take centre stage on the same day as EPL Matchday 25. It means the Nigerian league will end on the same day as the English league.”

NPFL: Agbim Commends Elegbeleye, Owumi For Strategic Leadership

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper praised NPFL Chairman, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, and Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi, for their roles in driving the league’s resurgence.

“This is wonderful, and kudos to the NPFL leadership under Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye and Davidson Owumi,” he said.

“These are square pegs in square holes. It can only get better, and I believe they can sustain the tempo of improvement,” Agbim concluded.

By Sab Osuji



