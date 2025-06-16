VAR Takes Priority Over Goal-Line Tech In NPFL Plans – Owumi

Davidson Owumi, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), has disclosed that the nation’s first-tier league is prioritising Video Assistant Referee (VAR) over Goal-Line Technology for now due to its broader impact on the game, Completesports.com reports.

The NPFL remain steadfast in their commitment to continuously improving the domestic top flight, with a possible move towards introducing both VAR and Goal-Line Technology in the league.

Both technologies are currently in use across European and global football, and Owumi stated that the NPFL are focusing on VAR because of its wider application during matches.

“Goal-Line Technology only monitors scoring situations, while VAR assists in multiple aspects of the game including offsides, penalties, and red card decisions,” Owumi said.

“So we are prioritising VAR over Goal-Line Technology, even though both remain out of reach at the moment,” the former Rangers International General Manager and Chief Executive Officer explained.

The 2025/2026 NPFL season has been scheduled to kick off on 22 August 2025 and end on 24 May 2026.

By Sab Osuji



