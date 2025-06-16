Onyemaechi Eager To Play In UEFA Champions League

Bruno Onyemaechi is looking forward to playing in the UEFA Champions League with Olympiacos.

Olympiacos won the Greek Super League last season, and will take part in Europe’s biggest football competition next term.

The White and Reds also claimed the Greek Cup after a 2-0 victory over OFI Crete in the final.

Onyemaechi only joined Olympiacos from Portuguese club Boavista in January.

“It’s a very big season cause I’ll be playing in the Champions League for the first time. I’m looking forward to this, I hope I’m prepared for it and I hope I’m injury free also,” he told TVC News.

Onyemaechi also reflected on Nigeria’s chances of 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Talking about the World Cup, we have very important games that we need to win. We know it’s difficult but we are professionals, we need to do our job. We know the pressure is there, we need to forget about that and try to win these two games and qualify for the World Cup,” he added.

“Nigeria is a big nation, it’s a big shame if we don’t qualify for the World Cup so we will do our best to get the ticket.”

By Adeboye Amosu



