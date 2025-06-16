Hull City Interested In Semi Ajayi

Hull City are closing in on the signing of Nigeria international Semi Ajayi, reports Completesports.com.

Ajayi was released by West Bromwich Albion last month following the expiration of his contract.

The experienced centre-back spent six years at the Hawthorns.

Read Also:FIFA CWC: South American Champions Botafogo Overcome Seattle Sounders 2-1

According to the Hull Daily Mail, the Tigers are

keen to add further experience to their defensive ranks and see the former Rotherham United player as a positive arrival to boost their numbers and add strength in depth.

The 31-year-old would provide competition for Sean McLoughlin, Alfie Jones, John Egan and Charlie Hughes in central defence.

Ajayi made 15 league appearances for West Brom last season.

He scored 13 goals and registered three assists in 177 appearances for the Baggies.

By Adeboye Amosu





