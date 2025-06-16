Club World Cup Will Be A Good Competition For Us –Chelsea Defender Gusto

Malo Gusto has expressed confidence the revamped FIFA Club World Cup will be a good tournament for Chelsea.

The reigning UEFA Conference League champions will begin their campaign on Monday against Los Angeles FC.

The Blues would be eyeing a second Club World Cup title after claiming their first in 2021.

After helping the Blues secure Champions League football and lift the Conference League trophy in May, the full-back linked up with France for their Nations League fixtures against Spain and Germany.

And Gusto’s focus has now turned to Chelsea’s opening Club World Cup opponents, Los Angeles FC, with the 22-year-old excited to test himself against opponents from around the world.

“As players, we are ready,” he told chelseafc.com. “It’s going to be a good competition for the club and me as a player, so I’m happy to be able to play in this competition. I’m happy to play and we’ll try to win. We trained well and we are ready.

“We want to go deep in this competition. It’s like a new season for us with new players, but the same staff, and we will try to continue to build something between us as a team and create momentum. We want to reinforce the team and the group and try to win this trophy.”

The French defender also believes this summer’s tournament could help his side carry momentum into another competitive top-flight campaign.

“These will be tough games, but it will be a good opportunity to win a trophy.

“We want to win more trophies because we are all competitive, so it will be really good to play in these types of games. We want to play this competition, try to win, and then be ready for the next season.”

He also pointed to Los Angeles FC forward – and fellow countryman – Olivier Giroud as a player he’s excited to come up against, detailing his relationship with the former Chelsea striker.

“[Giroud] is a legend for France. The first time I went into the national team, Olivier was there and he was top with me and I have a lot of respect for him. It will be good to play against [Giroud].

“I watched him in terms of prep and the focus he has for games. I like these types of things in football, as it’s important to have these types of players who show you how to behave. It’s about being determined and doing your best on the pitch.”



