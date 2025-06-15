Nwaneri Names Chelsea Legend As His Idol

Ethan Nwaneri has named Chelsea and Belgium legend Eden Hazard as his footballing idol.

Nwaneri, one of the most recent graduates, has already made a significant impact in the first team.

His direct style of play is reflective of his footballing idols growing up, including a surprising name from one of Arsenal’s biggest rivals.

Nwaneri has previously named Cristiano Ronaldo as one of his idols growing up.

In a recent FootballJOE segment, he named the player who inspired him most, outside the usual names of Messi and Ronaldo.

His choice was none other than Chelsea legend, Hazard. The young attacker spoke about being drawn to Hazard’s ability to take control of matches with flair and confidence.

While Nwaneri doesn’t seek to directly replicate any single player, he tries to blend elements from different players into his own game, staying true to his unique style on the pitch.

When asked which football inspired him growing up, he said: “Eden Hazard, definitely. Definitely an attacker that inspired me. Just the way that he could take a game by the scruff of the neck.

“I wouldn’t say I mould my game, but I can take bits from everyone and add it to my own game. Because I think the main thing about playing well is being yourself.”

Nwaneri joined Arsenal’s academy at the age of eight and quickly progressed through the ranks, developing alongside close teammate Lewis-Skelly.

