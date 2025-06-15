FIFA CWC: PSG Thrash Athletico Madrid In Group B Opener

Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the opening Group B fixture at the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday night.

Fabian Ruiz opened scoring for the European champions in the 19th minute.

Portugal international Vitinha doubled the advantage late in the first half.

Atletico Madrid were reduced to 10-men when Clement Lenglet was sent 12 minutes from time.

Senny Mayulu put the game beyond Diego Simeone’s side by netting the third three minutes from time.

There was time for Lee Kang-in to add the third deep in stoppage time.

PSG will take on Brazilian club Botafago in their next game, while Atletico Madrid will be up against on Seattle Sounders.



