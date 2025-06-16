2025 CWC: Sanusi Missing As Porto, Palmeiras End In Stalemate

Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi was missing in action as Porto were held to a goalless draw by Palmeiras in Sunday’s 2025 Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium, in New Jersey.



The Nigerian international, who recently returned from an injury that sidelined him for more than eight months, was only listed on the bench.



Both sides had chances, with Francisco Moura clearing off the line after Porto goalkeeper Claudio Ramos’ double save in first-half stoppage time, while center-back Ze Pedro should have given the Portuguese team the lead when he missed a header from six yards and Murilo headed against the post for Palmeiras in the closing stages.



There was also a glimpse for Chelsea fans of Estevao, the teenage forward they own, and the unlikely appearance of Cristiano Ronaldo in the MetLife Stadium parking lot.

Read Also:Nwaneri Names Chelsea Legend As His Idol



The goalless draw meant zero goals were scored during the opening round of a group that also includes Messi’s Inter Miami and the Egyptian side Al Ahly.



The match between the MLS side and the North African team was pretty finely balanced, with both sides enjoying opportunities and periods of dominance.



Barring a miraculous intervention from Messi, Palmeiras and Porto seem to have faced their most challenging matches of the group phase.



Next up for Inter Miami is Porto in Atlanta, while Palmeiras play Al Ahly once again at the MetLife.



