‘A Different Experience’ — Troost-Ekong Reflects On Maiden Experience In Saudi Arabia

William Troost-Ekong says he has enjoyed his experience with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Kholood.

Troost-Ekong linked up with Al-Kholood on a free transfer last summer after leaving Greek club AEK Athens.

The Super Eagles captain was one of top performers for Noureddine Zekri’s side last season.

The centre-back scored twice in 32 league appearances for the club.

“Playing in Saudi Arabia is a different experience and it’s nice being part of a project with big names and successful players, ” he told Flashscore.

“I’ve enjoyed my first season with my team. We finished in the mid table. For the first season in the top-flight, it is something special and I look forward to continuing the journey next season.

“As a captain of the team, I’ll learn more about the football culture in Saudi Arabia.”

By Adeboye Amosu



