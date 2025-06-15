Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    ‘A Different Experience’ — Troost-Ekong Reflects On Maiden Experience In Saudi Arabia

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    William Troost-Ekong says he has enjoyed his experience with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Kholood.

    Troost-Ekong linked up with Al-Kholood on a free transfer last summer after leaving Greek club AEK Athens.

    The Super Eagles captain was one of top performers for Noureddine Zekri’s side last season.

    The centre-back scored twice in 32 league appearances for the club.

    “Playing in Saudi Arabia is a different experience and it’s nice being part of a project with big names and successful players, ” he told Flashscore.

    “I’ve enjoyed my first season with my team. We finished in the mid table. For the first season in the top-flight, it is something special and I look forward to continuing the journey next season.

    “As a captain of the team, I’ll learn more about the football culture in Saudi Arabia.”

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad