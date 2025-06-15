FIFA CWC: Bayern Set New Record In 10-0 Win Against Auckland City FC

Bayern Munich trounced Auckland City FC 10-0 in their opening Group C match, at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States on Sunday.

Bayern have now set a new record for the most goals scored in a single Club World Cup match, across all formats.

Auckland were outclassed from the first whistle with a Kingsley Coman double, Michael Olise and Sacha Boey putting Vincent Kompany’s team 4-0 up inside 22 minutes.

The goals kept on flowing with Olise grabbing his second and Thomas Muller netting before the break.

Harry Kane departed in the second half without finding the net but his replacement Jamal Musiala scored a 21-minute hat-trick before Muller wrapped up the scoring by adding the 10th goal.

The group other fixture will see Boca Juniors take on Benfica on Monday, June 16.

Bayern are two-time winners of the FIFA Club World Cup, first clinching it in 2013 and also in 2020.

Meanwhile, in the first game of the tournament a Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami drew goalless with Al Ahly of Egypt.

The Egyptian giants had a glorious opportunity to take the lead late in the first half but Mahmoud Trezeguet missed from the penalty spot.

Sky Sports



