OFFICIAL: Gattuso Appointed Italy’s New Head Coach

Italy have appointed former midfielder Gennaro Gattuso as their manager.

The AC Milan legend replaces Luciano Spalletti, who announced his own sacking at a news conference last week.

Gattuso, 47, made 73 appearances for Italy and was a member of their 2006 World Cup-winning squad, and will now lead his country into the same tournament 20 years later.

Italy won Euro 2020 but failed to qualify for last summer’s tournament, and have also not made it to the past two World Cups.

A 3-0 World Cup qualifying defeat by Norway on 6 June sealed Spalletti’s fate.

The Italian football federation (FIGC) confirmed Gattuso will be presented to the media on Thursday.

“Gattuso is a symbol of Italian football,” FIGC President Gabriele Gravina said.

“The blue jersey is like a second skin for him. His motivations, his professionalism and his experience will be fundamental to best face the upcoming commitments of the national team.”

Gattuso’s managerial record is patchy, to say the least.

Since retiring as a player in 2013, Italy will become the 10th team he has managed in just 12 years.

The longest period he has stayed at any club has been two seasons with then third-tier Italian side Pisa, who he tasted the most success with.

After being appointed there in August 2015, he led the side to promotion to Serie B at the first attempt but, after finishing bottom of the second tier the following season, Gattuso resigned.

That was the second time the Italian has resigned from a club, having done the same with Greek side OFI Crete in his previous job.

In May 2021, the Italian agreed to become head coach of Serie A side Fiorentina, effective from 1 July. However, on 17 June, just two weeks before his contract was due to begin, Gattuso and Fiorentina mutually rescinded the agreement.

BBC Sport



