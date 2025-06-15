Ronaldo Will Win A Trophy Before Leaving Al Nassr –Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong believes Cristiano Ronaldo will win a trophy before leaving Al Nassr.



Since joining the club in 2023, the Portuguese international has yet to secure a domestic trophy with Al Nassr, prompting debate about his success.



However, in a chat with Flashscore, Troost-Ekong stated that Ronaldo has made lots of contributions to the Saudi League and deserved to win either the domestic League trophy or cup.

“He’s the kind of player you want to have in the league, because he draws attention and I think he brings the best out of everyone. He’s so respected and so competitive at the highest level. Not lifting a trophy yet? I’m sure it will frustrate him but I think you also have to respect other teams in the league.



“We have Al Ittihad Club, a historical team that won the league this season with the likes of (Karim) Benzema, Ngolo Kante, Fabinho, Steven Bergwijn and others. Same for Al Hilal who have won so many (titles) in previous years with all their stars. They (have) also the Asian Cup, so there are fantastic teams in the league and it’s not easy.



“One man Ronaldo alone cannot win the league or a cup. I’m sure he’ll be fired up to do it before he leaves Al Nassr.”



