Napoli Prepare Bid For Lookman

Serie A champions Napoli are targeting a move for Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, reports Completesports.com.

According to Italian news outlet, Gazetta dello Sport, manager Antonio Conte has requested that the Partenopei sign the Nigeria international as replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Napoli sold Kvaratskhelia to European champions Paris Saint-Germain in January.

Conte has identified Lookman as the long-term replacement for the Georgia international.

The Naples club must however meet Atalanta’s €60m valuation to secure the services of the player.

Napoli are reportedly willing to sign Lookman for €50m.

The 27-year-old registered 22 goals and five assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for Atalanta last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



