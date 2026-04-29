Why Arsenal Are Favourites To Win Champions League This Season –Seedorf

Clarence Seedorf believes Arsenal should be considered favourites to win the Champions League after Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-4 win against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.
PSG edged a thrilling match at the Parc des Princes with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele both scoring twice, while Joao Neves scored a header from a corner.
Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz found the net for Bayern as PSG squandered a 5-2 lead in the second half.
Seedorf, a four-time Champions League winner, then suggested that Arsenal, who play Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their semi-final tie on Wednesday night, could be considered the strongest team remaining in the Champions League due to their defence.
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“Ask the goalkeepers if they’re happy. They are not happy, a clean sheet was always sacred for goalkeepers,”Seedorf said.
“We have seen a team like Arsenal making that difference this year, having so many clean sheets and coming all the way.
“So if I had to point out one team now, that would be capable to actually bring it home because of that capacity, actually its Arsenal.”