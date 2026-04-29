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    Why Arsenal Are Favourites To Win Champions League This Season –Seedorf

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Clarence Seedorf believes Arsenal should be considered favourites to win the Champions League after Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-4 win against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

    PSG edged a thrilling match at the Parc des Princes with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele both scoring twice, while Joao Neves scored a header from a corner.

    Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz found the net for Bayern as PSG squandered a 5-2 lead in the second half.

    Seedorf, a four-time Champions League winner, then suggested that Arsenal, who play Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their semi-final tie on Wednesday night, could be considered the strongest team remaining in the Champions League due to their defence.

    Also Read: UCL: Bayern Munich Have Nothing To Lose In Second Leg Vs PSG –Kane

    “Ask the goalkeepers if they’re happy. They are not happy, a clean sheet was always sacred for goalkeepers,”Seedorf said.

    “We have seen a team like Arsenal making that difference this year, having so many clean sheets and coming all the way.

    “So if I had to point out one team now, that would be capable to actually bring it home because of that capacity, actually its Arsenal.”


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    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

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