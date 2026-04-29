Why Arsenal Are Favourites To Win Champions League This Season –Seedorf

Clarence Seedorf believes Arsenal should be considered favourites to win the Champions League after Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-4 win against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

PSG edged a thrilling match at the Parc des Princes with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele both scoring twice, while Joao Neves scored a header from a corner.

Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz found the net for Bayern as PSG squandered a 5-2 lead in the second half.

Seedorf, a four-time Champions League winner, then suggested that Arsenal, who play Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their semi-final tie on Wednesday night, could be considered the strongest team remaining in the Champions League due to their defence.

Also Read: UCL: Bayern Munich Have Nothing To Lose In Second Leg Vs PSG –Kane

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Atletico Madrid 3.305 1xbet X Draw 3.285 1xbet Arsenal FC 2.449 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Arsenal to score first Arsenal scored first in 7 of their last 10 away matches. Arsenal under 2.5 goals Arsenal scored less than 2.5 goals in 14 of the last 15 matches. Arsenal under 1.5 goals Arsenal scored less than 1.5 goals in 9 of the last 15 matches.

“Ask the goalkeepers if they’re happy. They are not happy, a clean sheet was always sacred for goalkeepers,”Seedorf said.

“We have seen a team like Arsenal making that difference this year, having so many clean sheets and coming all the way.

“So if I had to point out one team now, that would be capable to actually bring it home because of that capacity, actually its Arsenal.”



