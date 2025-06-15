Atalanta Demand Huge Transfer Fee For Lookman

Atalanta will demand around €50m to sell their talismanic winger Ademola Lookman this summer.

Serie A champions Napoli are pushing to sign the Nigeria international.

The Partenopei’s manager Antonio Conte has reportedly demanded for Lookman’s signing.

Atalanta’s asking price for the 27-year-old could however complicate matters for the Naples club.

According to Football Italia, Napoli believed that €50m is a fairly significant fee for a player who is close to the age of 30 than he is to 25.

Napoli could potentially offer Atalanta a player-plus-cash exchange, but La Dea’s priority is to raise as much profit as possible from Lookman’s sale.

The 27-year-old racked up 20 goals and seven assists from 40 appearances across all competitions last season.

It would be recalled that Lookman registered 17 goals and 10 assists in the 2023/24 season.



