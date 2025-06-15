I’ve Always Kicked Against Hiring Of Foreign Coach For Super Eagles –Oliseh

Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has disclosed that he has always kicked against the appointment of a foreign coach for the Super Eagles.



Oliseh made this known in an interview with Channels Sports on Sunday, stating that home-based coaches would have done a good job with the senior national team.



He also believed that the appointment of a foreign coach is a sign of disrespect to local coaches and the nation.



”I am totally against having that role not being handed over to a Nigerian because we have qualified Nigerians who can do that job,” he said.

Read Also:Atalanta Demand Huge Transfer Fee For Lookman



As to the importance of the defensive midfield role on the team, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner stated that Wilfred Ndidi has the quality to excel in that role.



”Wilfred Ndidi has the quality to do it. But if you are going to play that role, you have to be disciplined; secondly, you have to have clear-cut instructions that are laid out.”



“That is why a tactician is very important.’



”If you are going to play that role as a central defensive midfielder, for me, it’s one of the most important roles in football. You are the umbrella of the defenders,” he added.



