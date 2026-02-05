Rosenoir To Battle Carrick, Two Others For EPL Manager Of The Month Award For January

Chelsea new manager Liam Rosenior is in the running for the January Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month award after receiving his first nomination.

The Blues confirmed the nomination in a statement on their website on Thursday.

“Rosenior is only three games into his Premier League career after joining Chelsea as our new head coach during January, but his impressive start to life in the English top flight has seen him named on the shortlist for Manager of the Month at the first attempt.

“The Blues have a 100 per cent record in the league under Rosenior’s leadership, with three wins from as many games since he took over.

“That started with two relatively comfortable victories, beating Brentford 2-0 on his Stamford Bridge debut, and then triumphing 3-1 away at Crystal Palace. Our third win and London derby in a row came against West Ham United, when Rosenior’s half-time changes helped us fight back from two goals down for a dramatic 3-2 win.

“He is one of four nominees for the January Premier League Manager of the Month award, alongside Michael Carrick (Manchester United), Sean Dyche (Nottingham Forest) and Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth).

The winner will be announced on Friday 13 February.



