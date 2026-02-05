Injury Hit Liverpool Set To Be Without Five Players For Man City Game

Arne Slot didn’t have too much good news on the injury front ahead of Liverpool’s game against Manchester City this weekend, with no guarantees that any of the players who are currently out injured will return in time for Sunday’s showdown.

The only shred of encouragement that Slot provided was that Joe Gomez is in contention to return to the squad – although the defender is yet to return to training after coming off injured against Bournemouth nearly two weeks ago.

Jeremie Frimpong – who has had a torrid time with injuries since returning to England – remains sidelined, as do long-term absentees Alexander Isak, Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley.

“Jeremie will definitely not train this week so won’t play this weekend,” Slot said during a press conference on Thursday (via liverpool.com).

“Joe, we have a little bit of hope that he might train on Saturday. He won’t be available to start but may be available to help the team if needed during the game, because there are not that many defenders available at the moment.”

There is a good chance that defenders Bradley and Leoni will both miss the remainder of the season with their respective knee injuries, while Isak is still some way away from returning.



