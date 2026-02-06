EXCLUSIVE: Falconets Star Delays European Move To Focus On World Cup

Falconets forward Janet Akekoromowei is firmly focused on helping the team qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

Akekoromowei has been linked with a number of European clubs including Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Benfica.

Top official of the team has debunked speculations that the Bayelsa Queens player has been prevented from traveling abroad to undergo trials.

“Janet is focused on helping the team qualify for the World Cup, that’s her main ambition for now. There is nothing in the reports of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, seizing her international passport. It is not the right of the NFF to do that,” the source who pleaded anonymity told Completesorts.com.

“For her, she believed a strong showing at the World Cup will further help boost her profile. So, there is no need to rush things.

“We pray she continue to do well for the team, and her club.She is a fantastic player, who has a great future ahead of her.”

The 18-year-old scored the winning goal in Falconets’ 2-1 friendly win over FC Robo Queens last week.

Akekoromowei was part of the Falconets squad to the 2024 U-20 Women’s World Cup hosted by Colombia.

The forward was named Most Valuable Player in the Nigeria Women Football League, NWFL, last season.

By Adeboye Amosu in Abeokuta





