U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Must Make Home Advantage Count Against Senegal — Igbokwe

Falconets captain Joy Igbokwe has said it is important for the team to record a big win against Senegal, reports Completesports.com.

Moses Aduku’s side will entertain the Lionesses in the first leg of their 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup third qualifying round tie at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Saturday.

The reverse fixture will hold in Dakar one week later.

Igbokwe said it is important for the Falconets to get a big win in the encounter

“We are focused, everyone is looking forward to the game with confidence. There is seriousness in camp, it’s going to be a tough test for us, but we are ready,” Igbokwe told a press conference on Friday.

“Senegal can’t be underrated, they have good players too. For us, it is important to get a win, and score plenty goals too.

“If we can achieve that, then we can go into the second leg with more confidence. We are ready to show same level of commitment in both legs.”

By Adeboye Amosu in Abeokuta



