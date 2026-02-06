Arteta Speaks On Possibility Of Going Nine Points Clear Over Man City

Mikel Arteta has spoken about the possibility of Arsenal going nine points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners will host Sunderland at the Emirates on Saturday and will extend their lead over the Cityzens.

City have a tough task this weekend as they will travel to Merseyside to take on champions Liverpool.

Arsenal have had the opportunity to extend their lead over their title rival but stumbled, dropping points against Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.

They are now presented with another chance to build a comfortable lead as they welcome Sunderland.

Asked in his pre-match presser on Friday about extending the lead Arteta said:”The statement is that we do what we have to do and it’s going to be a really tough match. I think they have been on an incredible run all season, and what they’ve been doing, so we know the complexity of the match.

Earlier in the season Arsenal conceded in stoppage time to draw 2-2 at Sunderland.

On if his side will get revenge against Sunderland, he replied:”Another opportunity to win, to be better than the opposition and earn the right to win the game, that’s it.

Also Read: Guardiola Gives Thoughts On Man City’s Premier League Title Hopes

Arteta added:”They are extremely competitive, really well coached, they have very good individuals, very clear identity of what they want to do, where they want to take the game and they are very good at it. You could obviously see the result they had against the top side, so we know what to expect but we need to deliver that tomorrow.”

Also on the injury front, Arteta gave update on Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber.

On Saka:”His hip is getting much better, so yes, hopefully very soon he will be with us. Very soon, very soon.”

For Odegaard and Timber:”Martin again is getting better, it will be a matter of days we believe, and Jurrien’s fine.”



