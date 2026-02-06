U-20 WWCQ: Aduku Respectful Of Senegal, Hungry For Big Result

Falconets head coach, Moses Aduku, has spoken glowingly about their opponents, Senegal, reports Completesports.com.

Aduku’s side will battle the Lionesses for a place in the final qualifying round of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Senegal are seeking to qualify for the World Cup for the first time.

Mbayang Thiam’s led team make a big statement in the previous round, thrashing Algeria 6-0 on aggregate.

They won the first leg at home 2-0, and defeated the North Africans 4-0 away.

No Room For Complacency

Ahead of the game, Aduku stated that they can’t afford to take their opponent for granted.

“We are not underrating them, one of our main objective is not take any opponent for granted. Even in all our friendlies, we always fight to win,”Aduku said during his interaction with the media at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Friday.

“They (Senegal) have a good team. They are a top side, and we must be ready for a difficult game.

“The girls too know the importance of this game. We need a big win because we are still going to face them away.”

Aduku On World Cup Ambition

The Falconets have qualified for every editions of the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Aduku said it is important for Nigeria to be in Poland later in the year.

“That is one important thing we have always been telling the players. It can’t be in our time that the team won’t go to the World Cup,” added Aduku.

“That is an extra motivation for us to do the country proud. We must maintain our impressive record in the qualifiers.”

More Firepower Upfront

The Falconets defeated Rwanda 4-0 on aggregate in the second round.

They scored 16 goals in their last two friendlies heading into the clash with Senegal.

Despite the team’s impressive from in front of goal, Aduku believed there is a lot of work to he done.

“The friendly against FC Robo was a good test for us. It was an opportunity to test ourselves against quality side. A quality side the Senegalese.

“Now we know to beat Senegal, we have double our effort. We must better than we did against FC Robo to achieve our objective.”

“One area will need to work on his goal scoring.”

By Adeboye Amosu



