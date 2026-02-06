U-20 WWCQ: Senegal Unveil Squad For Falconets Clash

Senegal have unveiled their squad for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup clash against Nigeria’s Falconets,reports Completesports.com.

Head coach Mbayang Thiam named a couple of foreign-based professionals in the squad.

A number of players from the country’s academy and domestic clubs were also included by Thiam.

Bourges forward Adji Nidaiye is the biggest star named in the squad.

Nidiaye, a finalist for the 2025 CAF Young Player of the Year award is joined by AS Bambey goalkeeper Yakhara Diagne, while Fatou Nidaiye Camara of Lycée Ameth Fall provides cover between the posts.

Aissatou Fall, Adama Siga Diouf, Ndeye Haby Barro, Mbene Diop, Mariama Faty, and Mame Diarra Diallo also made the squad.

Forwards Marie Louise Sarr, Khadija Badio, and Aissatou Sagna were also included by Thiam.

Senegal will clash with the Falconets in the first leg of the third qualifying round contest at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Saturday.

The winner on aggregate will advance to the final qualifying round, where Guinea-Bissau or Malawi await for a ticket to Poland 2026.

By Adeboye Amosu



