‘It’s A Step Up For Nnadi’ –Okpara Reacts To Nigerian Midfielder’s Move To Marseille

Former Nigerian international Godwin Okpara believes Super Eagles midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi’s move to Marseille is a step up in his football career.



Recall that the Nigerian international joined Olympique Marseille from Belgium’s Zulte Waregem in the January transfer window.



Speaking with Footy Africa, Okpara advised Nnadi to quickly adjust to life at Marseille.

“I’m happy with the transfer. He’s a good player and really worked hard to get this opportunity. Hopefully he can adapt quickly and make an impact with Marseille. It is really a step up in his career.



“The Belgian league is more aggressive and physical, but in France it’s all about technique and tactics. They are totally different. Belgium is more like a starting point, because the French league is stronger and more developed.



“There are stronger teams and better players in France – PSG, the current European champions, Marseille, who have also won the Champions League, Monaco who have played in the final, and others.



“Having the chance to compete against big teams and top players will definitely improve any player.”



