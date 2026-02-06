EXCLUSIVE: Super Falcons’ WAFCON 2026 Camp Opens February 24

Holders Super Falcons of Nigeria will begin preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, 24 February, reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans are drawn in Group C with Malawi, Zambia, and Egypt.

Nigeria will be looking to win a record-extending 11th title in Morocco next month.

The Super Falcons will participate in the WAFU B invitational tournament in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire later this month as part of their preparations for the WAFCON 2026 finals.

Madugu Wants Adequate Preparation

Head coach of the team, Justine Madugu revealed to Completesports.com that they want to have an adequate preparation for the competition.

“We can only start camping during the approved FIFA window. Majority of the players are actually coming from abroad, though we have quite a few that we are also looking at home here in Nigeria,” Madugu declared.

“We can’t start a camp with less than 10 players, and you say you are opening camp. For now, we are looking at February 24 which is the most realistic day.”

The Super Falcons will begin their title defence against debutants Malawi on Wednesday, 18 March.

They will play all their group games at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca.

Morocco will host the competition from March 17 to April 3, 2026.

By Adeboye Amosu



