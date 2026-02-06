Man United Rejected Chance To Sign Super Eagles Star –Romano

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has opened up on how Manchester United turned down the chance to sign Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi on a low cost during the January transfer window in 2024.



Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano disclosed that the Red Devils were handed the opportunity to sign a new midfielder, as the former Leicester star, who was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford when he instead made the switch to Besiktas in the summer of 2024, was ‘offered’ to the Red Devils and was ‘keen on the move.’

“I can tell you that Wilfred Ndidi, former midfielder from Leicester, now at Besiktas, was offered as an opportunity to Man United.



“A low-cost opportunity, the player was very keen on the move but Man United decided immediately not to proceed.



“They had the chance to do something like a low-cost opportunity but they decided against it.”



Ndidi made 220 Premier League appearances during a previous spell with Leicester City and was part of the side that won the FA Cup and Community Shield back in 2021.







