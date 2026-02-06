Guardiola Gives Thoughts On Man City’s Premier League Title Hopes

Pep Guardiola is upbeat Manchester City can clinch the Premier League title despite being six points behind leaders Arsenal.

City will return to league action on Sunday with a difficult trip to Anfield to face champions Liverpool.

Guardiola’s men had the chance to close the gap on Arsenal last weekend but surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Citysens could find themselves nine points adrift of the Gunners if the leaders overcome Sunderland at the Emirates on Saturday.

Ahead of his side’s clash with the Reds, Guardiola believes there are still lots of games to be played and anything can happen.

“14 games is a lot in the Premier League, a lot can happen,” he said in his press conference on Friday. “In the Premier League last year, we were miles away from Liverpool, let’s see what happens until the end.”

The Spanish coach also gave injury update on Bernando Silva and John Stone.

“We don’t know [about Bernardo] yet, tomorrow training,” he said.

“John [Stones] made yesterday his first training with the team. Step-by-step he is coming back.”

Among the changes against Newcastle, Erling Haaland was rested to the bench with Omar Marmoush coming in and scoring two goals.

The boss asked if he would come straight back into the starting line-up but he was not revealing his side

“Always I said, Erling is the best striker in the world.

“I don’t know [if he will start]. We will see tomorrow. Always, I say Erling is the best.”



