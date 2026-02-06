key Man City Player Available For Trip To Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Ruben Dias will available to face Liverpool this weekend, but is still unsure whether Bernardo Silva will be fit for the trip to Anfield.

The Portuguese pair have been injury doubts this week ahead of the game, with Dias last playing on January 4 and missing the last nine games as a result.

However, Dias returned to the squad for the midweek Carabao Cup win over Newcastle United and was an unused substitute.

Asked if he could start on Sunday, Guardiola replied (via liverpool.com): “He’s back and we will see if he plays minutes. But it’s good news for us.”

As for Silva, the City captain has played every single Premier League game this season, but sat out the Newcastle win due to a knock and remains a doubt to face Liverpool.

“I don’t know yet. Tomorrow training,” Guardiola said when asked if the midfielder will be back in time for the Anfield clash.

Guardiola also confirmed John Stones has returned to training following a long-term injury, although he will not be available this weekend.



