NPFL: Kun Khalifat End Rift, Return To League; El-Kanemi Clash To Be Reschedule

Kun Khalifat FC have announced their return to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) following fruitful discussions with the organisers of the country’s top-flight competition on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

Kun Khalifat Sanctions Sparked Withdrawal Threat

The peace talks were held 24 hours after the club announced their withdrawal from the league following N10 million sanctions imposed on them, alongside the forfeiture of three points and three goals for failing to honour their Matchday 24 fixture away to El-Kanemi Warriors last Monday.

Kun Khalifat had claimed they wrote to the NPFL on three occasions to request a rescheduling of the game due to logistical challenges. Despite receiving no response to the letters, the League body went ahead to announce sanctions on the club, prompting their earlier decision to withdraw from the league.

Kun Khalifat Get Sanctions Waived After Peace Meeting

However, after Thursday’s peace meeting, it was learnt that the 2025/2026 NPFL matchday 24 fixture — El-Kanemi Warriors vs Kun Khalifat FC — will now be rescheduled, while the sanctions imposed on the Owerri side have been waived.

Also Read: Kun Khalifat FC Announce Withdrawal From NPFL

A delighted Kun Khalifat FC on Friday issued an official statement confirming their return to the domestic top-flight competition.

Owerri Club Hails NPFL Board Over Resolution

The Owerri side officially announced its return to the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) following what it described as successful and constructive discussions with the League Management Board.

“We are happy to put our differences behind us and focus once again on the beautiful game,” said Michael Amaefula, President and sole financier of Kun Khalifat FC.

“We appreciate the League Management Board for its willingness to listen and address our concerns. Kun Khalifat FC looks forward to a more collaborative and productive relationship with the NPFL going forward.”

Kun Khalifat Set For NPFL Return Against Shooting Stars

Kun Khalifat FC are set to resume their NPFL campaign immediately and will return to action on Sunday with a crunch fixture against Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan.

Also Read: NPFL: Uzoho Hails Team’s Fighting Spirit As Kun Khalifat End Winless Run

The match is scheduled for Sunday, 8 February 2026, at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri.

Khalifat Rally Fans Ahead Of Owerri Clash

The club has called on its supporters in Owerri and across the country to turn out in large numbers to cheer the team to victory.

“This is a crucial match for us,” the club stated. “We need the full backing of our fans to secure a positive result and kick-start this new chapter on a strong note.”

The club also acknowledged the patience, loyalty, and unwavering support of their fans during the challenging period away from the league, assuring them of the club’s commitment to delivering exciting and entertaining football.

“The people of Owerri can expect passion, commitment, and an unforgettable matchday experience,” the statement added.

By Sab Osuji



