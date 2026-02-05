Kun Khalifat FC Announce Withdrawal From NPFL

Kun Khalifat have announced it will no longer participate in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, reports Completesports.com.

The Owerri club failed to honour their NPFL matchday 24 fixture against El-kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri on Monday.

According to the NPFL, Kun Khalifat’s decision breached the league’s framework and rules.

NPFL Sanctions Kun Khalifat

The NPFL handed the Owerri club a three-point and three-goal forfeiture, awarded to El-Kanemi Warriors.

It also imposed a ₦10 million fine, which is suspended for the rest of the season if no similar offence occurs.

Owerri Club’s Response

Reacting to the punishment, the club described the sanctions as “outrageous and disproportionate,” insisting that valid reasons were provided for missing the match but were rejected by the league.

“The punishment handed down to us is not only unacceptable but a clear indication that the league’s management is more interested in penalising clubs than fostering growth and development,” reads the statement.

“We cannot continue to be part of a system that disregards the well-being of its member clubs and prioritises punishment over fairness and justice.”

Kun Khalifat gained promotion to the NPFL from the Nigeria National League, NNL, last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



